BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.38.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DOOO shares. UBS Group lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded BRP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $62.33 on Friday. BRP has a 12 month low of $57.15 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.12.
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.
