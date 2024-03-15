Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Short Interest Up 47.7% in February

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the February 14th total of 853,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 497,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRKL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 85.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 67,582 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 51.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BRKL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookline Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRKL traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $9.38. 252,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,916. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $160.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.79%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

