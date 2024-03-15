Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the February 14th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance

Shares of BPYPP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,196. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $16.86.

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.4063 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

