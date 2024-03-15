Brokerages Set Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Target Price at GBX 4,154

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,154 ($53.22).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WTB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, November 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Whitbread Stock Up 0.5 %

Insider Activity

Shares of LON:WTB opened at GBX 3,232 ($41.41) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,902.96, a PEG ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.06. Whitbread has a 1 year low of GBX 2,756 ($35.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,714 ($47.58). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,483.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,437.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.42.

In other Whitbread news, insider Shelley Roberts bought 417 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,575 ($45.80) per share, for a total transaction of £14,907.75 ($19,100.26). Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

