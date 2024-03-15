Brokerages Set Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) PT at $81.50

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.50.
A number of analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of STX opened at $85.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.05. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $54.32 and a 1 year high of $101.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.11.
Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.00%.
Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.
