Brokerages Set Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Target Price at $17.13

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.13.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on LAC
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Price Performance
LAC opened at $6.00 on Friday. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $12.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.50.
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lithium Americas
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Is It Time to Buy These 5 Oversold Stocks?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.