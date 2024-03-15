Brokerages Set Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Target Price at $17.13

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.13.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 74,648 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth about $860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

LAC opened at $6.00 on Friday. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $12.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.50.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

