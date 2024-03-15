Brokerages Set Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Target Price at $35.50

Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on HESM. UBS Group increased their target price on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.49. Hess Midstream has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $35.95.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $356.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.86 million. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.6343 dividend. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $377,545,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Hess Midstream by 299.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Hess Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Hess Midstream by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

