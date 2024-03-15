Brokerages Set Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) PT at $28.75

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Antero Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AR

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of AR stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average is $24.81. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $30.90.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 5.19%. Research analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $736,356.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,090.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $5,412,474.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,793,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,187,525.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $736,356.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,090.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 467,280 shares of company stock worth $12,153,605. 5.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $126,793,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,881,657 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $200,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,127 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 66.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,293,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $122,221,000 after buying an additional 2,414,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Duro Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,267,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.