Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Downgraded by Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.12.

Shares of BMY opened at $52.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $71.07. The company has a market cap of $106.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMY. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

