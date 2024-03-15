BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.72

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.72 and last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 1656801 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on BTSG. Bank of America began coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BrightSpring Health Services from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTSG
BrightSpring Health Services Stock Up 0.7 %
About BrightSpring Health Services
BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.
