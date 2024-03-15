BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) and AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Critical Comparison

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) and AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for BrightSpring Health Services and AdaptHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightSpring Health Services 0 0 11 0 3.00 AdaptHealth 1 3 3 0 2.29

BrightSpring Health Services presently has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 97.37%. AdaptHealth has a consensus price target of $12.10, indicating a potential upside of 16.23%. Given BrightSpring Health Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BrightSpring Health Services is more favorable than AdaptHealth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightSpring Health Services N/A N/A N/A AdaptHealth -21.21% 8.84% 3.39%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BrightSpring Health Services and AdaptHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares BrightSpring Health Services and AdaptHealth’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightSpring Health Services $8.83 billion 0.16 N/A N/A N/A AdaptHealth $3.20 billion 0.43 -$678.90 million ($5.31) -1.96

BrightSpring Health Services has higher revenue and earnings than AdaptHealth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.7% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations. It serves patients through clinical providers and pharmacists. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. was formerly known as Phoenix Parent Holdings Inc. and changed its name to BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. in May 2021. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs. It also offers wheelchairs, hospital beds, oxygen concentrators, CPAP masks and related supplies, wound care supplies, diabetes management supplies, wheelchair cushion accessories, orthopedic bracing, breast pumps and supplies, walkers, commodes and canes, and nutritional and incontinence supplies. The company services beneficiaries of Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial insurance payors. The company is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

