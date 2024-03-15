BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Shares Sold by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lowered its position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 96.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,688 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 39.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 6.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRSP traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $6.81. 260,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,506. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRSP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightSpire Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

