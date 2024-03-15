Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, an increase of 87.8% from the February 14th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BHFAO stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $24.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,277. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average of $23.21. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $25.51.

Brighthouse Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

