Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Raised to C$350.00 at ATB Capital

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$315.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC raised Boyd Group Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$285.00 to C$306.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$275.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$308.31.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$314.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$298.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$267.78. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$201.73 and a 52-week high of C$324.75. The firm has a market cap of C$6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 61.49, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

