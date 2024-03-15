Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) were up 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.88 and last traded at $13.87. Approximately 473,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,272,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

Several brokerages have commented on BOWL. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.59.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.13). Bowlero had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 98.75%. The firm had revenue of $305.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.46 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Bowlero’s payout ratio is 122.22%.

In other Bowlero news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 87,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $1,123,998.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,040,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,397,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 56.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 233.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Bowlero by 159.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bowlero during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bowlero by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the second quarter worth $72,000.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

