Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Position Trimmed by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,887,000 after acquiring an additional 28,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $1,068,137,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.9% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 314,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,672,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,303,000 after buying an additional 112,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,511.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,569.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,286.79. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,383.18 and a 12-month high of $3,918.00.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $24.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,137 shares of company stock valued at $7,476,491 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,697.38.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

