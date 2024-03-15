Boltwood Capital Management Sells 700 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Boltwood Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 135.6% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,135,000 after purchasing an additional 118,090 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $3,085,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,460,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $150,169,000 after purchasing an additional 86,571 shares during the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $13,217,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 31.3% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 481,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,503,000 after purchasing an additional 114,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $2,876,634.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,050,677.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,743 shares of company stock worth $32,503,718 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD traded up $5.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,827,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,523,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $308.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.02 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

