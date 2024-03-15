Boltwood Capital Management Sells 686 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $9,005,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on D. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $48.04. 2,589,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,516,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.82. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $58.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

