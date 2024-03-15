Boltwood Capital Management Sells 267 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Boltwood Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of VFH traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.29. 117,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,928. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $73.25 and a one year high of $100.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.16 and a 200 day moving average of $88.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

