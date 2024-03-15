Boltwood Capital Management Acquires Shares of 4,270 iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period.

IGF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.44. The stock had a trading volume of 82,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,513. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.07.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

