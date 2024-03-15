BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Pentair (NYSE:PNR)

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pentair from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered Pentair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.85.

NYSE PNR opened at $80.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $82.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.72.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.36 million. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pentair will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Pentair by 935.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 97.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

