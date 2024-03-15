Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.90.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $28.51 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.67.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 73.67% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

