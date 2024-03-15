Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,594,617 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 1,594,105 shares.The stock last traded at $2.92 and had previously closed at $3.01.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blend Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.87.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 111,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $262,278.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLND. Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,362,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blend Labs by 1,862.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,117,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550,895 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $28,500,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Blend Labs by 664.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Blend Labs by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,740,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

