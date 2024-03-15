Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 763.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 232 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 232 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,313. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,592,668 shares of company stock valued at $38,521,631 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.53.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $124.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,435,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.25, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $133.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.46%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

