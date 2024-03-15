Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $123.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563,506. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $133.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,592,668 shares of company stock valued at $38,521,631. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

