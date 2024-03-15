BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,573,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 13,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 746.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 246,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,443,000 after acquiring an additional 217,792 shares during the period.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICSH traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,516 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.46 and a 200 day moving average of $50.36. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

