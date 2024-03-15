BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the February 14th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALY. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,424,000.

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

CALY stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,593. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.11. BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1306 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%.

