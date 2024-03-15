BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.56% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MVF. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 71.1% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,313,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,572,000 after purchasing an additional 961,375 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 8.3% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 7,353,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,559,000 after acquiring an additional 565,205 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the third quarter worth about $2,850,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the first quarter worth about $3,271,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 301,294 shares during the period. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MVF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.02. 55,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,531. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $7.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

