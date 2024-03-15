BitShares (BTS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.72 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $13.72 million and $1.17 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001385 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000922 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000708 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

