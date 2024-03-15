BITICA COIN (BDCC) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 15th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $722.77 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00005610 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00026041 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00016108 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001682 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,938.46 or 0.99629367 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010217 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.87 or 0.00165523 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,072,365,757 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03997766 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

