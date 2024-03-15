Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK) Receives $49.15 Average PT from Analysts

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.15.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIRK. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Birkenstock from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Birkenstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $56.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE BIRK opened at $46.43 on Friday. Birkenstock has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.09 million. Birkenstock’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Birkenstock will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Ltd. CA bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,909,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at $3,775,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,924,000. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth about $177,068,000.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

