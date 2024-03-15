Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $12.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BILI. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bilibili from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays downgraded shares of Bilibili from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Bilibili from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.20 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.26.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $11.66 on Monday. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $25.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average of $12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Beijing Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,929,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 184.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,788,000 after buying an additional 1,345,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,711,000 after buying an additional 1,023,650 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,914,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 613,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after buying an additional 373,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

