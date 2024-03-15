Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 20,609 Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 20,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,773,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,672,212.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 521,804 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $15,581,067.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 234,194 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 356,487 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.36 per share, with a total value of $10,822,945.32.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 213,385 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $6,612,801.15.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 469,563 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20.

Formula One Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of FWONA stock opened at $61.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.38. Formula One Group has a one year low of $55.08 and a one year high of $69.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Formula One Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWONA. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 31.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Formula One Group by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 30,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

