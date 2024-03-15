Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLAC) Short Interest Up 27.3% in February

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the February 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BLAC remained flat at $10.64 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,297. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49. Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $11.16.

Institutional Trading of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition by 4.0% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 183,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Company Profile

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to acquire companies in the healthcare industry. Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp.

