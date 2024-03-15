Beldex Price Reaches $0.0459 (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $284.38 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beldex has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0459 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,691.89 or 0.05450065 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00075137 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00010850 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00018797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00018693 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00018301 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,414,467 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,354,467 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

