Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the February 14th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET remained flat at $14.84 during trading on Friday. 18,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,241. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.54. The firm has a market cap of $130.74 million, a PE ratio of -39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.71. Bassett Furniture Industries has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $19.35.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.21. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $94.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.61 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -194.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSET. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5,904.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

