Baron Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BALL. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,319,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,863,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $621,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,181,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BALL opened at $64.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $66.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.71. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ball to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

