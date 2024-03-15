Baron Wealth Management LLC Has $86,000 Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QS. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 49.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 31.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

NYSE QS opened at $5.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 18.98 and a current ratio of 18.98. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $13.86.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $211,448.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 556,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,005.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $211,448.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 556,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,005.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $360,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,310.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 478,279 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,735. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

