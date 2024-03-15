Baron Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,914 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,599,200,000 after buying an additional 7,883,515 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,625,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,365,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,514,823 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,563,980,000 after purchasing an additional 928,013 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,109,414 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,456,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,675,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,080 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $125.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $82.08 and a 12 month high of $129.37. The firm has a market cap of $345.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. William Blair upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Argus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.73.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

