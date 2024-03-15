Baron Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,951,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812,040 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Haleon by 2.2% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,969,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,326,000 after purchasing an additional 559,623 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in Haleon by 36.6% in the second quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 13,260,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,361 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its position in shares of Haleon by 6.5% in the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,322,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,608,000 after buying an additional 567,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Haleon by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,318,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,853,000 after buying an additional 2,241,454 shares during the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.27. Haleon plc has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $9.05. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1064 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

