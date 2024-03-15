Barclays Raises BAE Systems (LON:BA) Price Target to GBX 1,450

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 1,250 ($16.02) to GBX 1,450 ($18.58) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($15.63) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a GBX 1,400 ($17.94) target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 1,300 ($16.66) to GBX 1,400 ($17.94) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,314 ($16.84).
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 18.50 ($0.24) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $11.50. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.
In related news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 331,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,255 ($16.08), for a total transaction of £4,163,035.80 ($5,333,806.28). In related news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 331,716 shares of BAE Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,255 ($16.08), for a total value of £4,163,035.80 ($5,333,806.28). Also, insider Nicole Piasecki purchased 3,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,595 ($20.44) per share, for a total transaction of £49,955.40 ($64,004.36). Insiders have acquired 3,157 shares of company stock valued at $5,025,706 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
