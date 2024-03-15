Barclays Cuts Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ) Price Target to GBX 140

Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.43) to GBX 140 ($1.79) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a research report on Monday.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vanquis Banking Group
Vanquis Banking Group Stock Down 1.9 %
Vanquis Banking Group Company Profile
Vanquis Banking Group plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanquis Banking Group
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Analysts Lead These Markets: The Most Upgraded Stocks in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Vanquis Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanquis Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.