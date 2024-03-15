Barclays Cuts Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ) Price Target to GBX 140

Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.43) to GBX 140 ($1.79) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a research report on Monday.

Get Vanquis Banking Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vanquis Banking Group

Vanquis Banking Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Vanquis Banking Group Company Profile

Shares of LON VANQ opened at GBX 52.90 ($0.68) on Tuesday. Vanquis Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 51.60 ($0.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 243.20 ($3.12). The company has a market cap of £135.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.88 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 116 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 117.07.

(Get Free Report)

Vanquis Banking Group plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanquis Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanquis Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.