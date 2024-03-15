Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

OZK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James upgraded Bank OZK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered Bank OZK from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.50.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bank OZK

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $42.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.23. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $52.36. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $407.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.54 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 30.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank OZK

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.