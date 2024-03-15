Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the February 14th total of 5,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bank of the James Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.

Bank of the James Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:BOTJ traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.98. Bank of the James Financial Group has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.76%.

Bank of the James Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of the James Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of the James Financial Group news, Director William C. Bryant III acquired 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $41,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,919 shares in the company, valued at $779,028. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of the James Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOTJ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 40.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 125,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 36,564 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 146.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bank of the James Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 29.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 21,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

