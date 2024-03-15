Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 5,250 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA reduced its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,770 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GBCI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

GBCI stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $37.94. 422,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,624. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.03. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.79. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $197.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.32 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GBCI. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GBCI

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.