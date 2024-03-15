Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 384 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,409 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 1.2% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,165 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 3,265 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.67.

UNP stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,202,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,012. The company has a market capitalization of $149.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

