Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 276 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lowered its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Garmin were worth $13,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Garmin by 4.3% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Garmin by 5.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 4.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 3.4% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Trading Down 0.8 %

GRMN traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $145.80. The stock had a trading volume of 560,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,229. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $94.33 and a fifty-two week high of $149.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.83 and a 200-day moving average of $118.95. The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $349,710.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,781.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,649.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,571 shares of company stock worth $9,879,194. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

