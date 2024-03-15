Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 129 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA cut its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1,185.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $546.89. 310,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $544.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $522.73. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $417.34 and a 52-week high of $562.69.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.00.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

