Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Purchases 245 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 1.7% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $21,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,434,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,945,673,000 after acquiring an additional 184,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Accenture by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,644,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,221,897,000 after acquiring an additional 190,412 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Accenture by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,316,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,089,485,000 after purchasing an additional 565,505 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,816,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,636,842,000 after purchasing an additional 353,521 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $5.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $372.42. 1,430,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $367.81 and its 200 day moving average is $338.39. Accenture plc has a one year low of $243.52 and a one year high of $387.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total value of $766,562.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,110 shares in the company, valued at $17,445,775.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total transaction of $766,562.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,445,775.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $550,399.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,866.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ACN

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.