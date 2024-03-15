Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Lowers Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Prologis were worth $9,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.5% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 11.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 21.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,244,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,839. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.13 and its 200-day moving average is $121.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $118.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PLD. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

